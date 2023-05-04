Otumfuo leaves for UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has left the shores of the country to attend grace the coronation of His Majesty King Charles II and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He was accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia.
The Asantehene and his wife will be received at a private audience with King Charles III, today, Thursday May 4, at Buckingham Palace.
READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about King Charles III’s coronation
They will also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.
A statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Mahyia Palace, John Badu, last week confirmed that the Asantehene had been invited for the coronation ceremony which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.
It added that Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will meet the British monarch before the coronation on May 4 at Buckingham Palace and also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.