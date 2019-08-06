Our investigations led to the retrieval of bodies believed to be kidnapped Tadi girls - Police

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that a confession or tip-off led the retrieval of human remains linked to the kidnapped Takoradi girls.
According to an update statement on the retrieval of the human remains, the Police said the discovery was as a result of ongoing efforts at examining several angles of the investigation.
The police statement added that the DNA test on the human remains is expected to be completed in four weeks.
Update On Found Human Remains in Takoradi
Police discovered human remains at Kasaworodo in Takoradi, as a result of ongoing efforts at examining several angles of the investigation. Claims that a confession or tip-off led to the discovery are untrue.
On Saturday 3rd August 2019 Police held discussion with families of the three missing ladies in Takoradi to assist with DNA samples as part of the investigation and the families are cooperating with the Police in this endeavour.
The Police Administration assures of covering all other angles of the investigation, while it expects to conclude DNA tests within the next four weeks.
