Outrage police officer brutalized & stripped woman naked

A 45-year-old woman of Wasa Adesu in the Wasa Amenfi East District of the Western Region had a shock of her life when a police officer at the Wassa Akropong Police Station allegedly brutalized and stripped her naked in front of a crowd.
Madam Afia Twumasiwaa was alleged to have gone to the police station to enquire why her son had been detained and this prompted the alleged brutality and striping her naked.
The said incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday May 9, 2018 at around 5:20pm after ‘verbal abusive’ between the 45-year-old woman, Madam Twumwaa and the police officer.
The woman was alleged to have sustained some injuries as a result of the alleged brutalities.
Narrating her ordeal to the media moment after the incident, Madam Twumasiwaa said, she had information that her son had been arrested and detained at the police station and so rushed to ascertain what transpired.
She said upon seeing her son in the police cells, she started enquiring from him what actually transpired but the moment the police officer on duty saw her talk to the son, he allegedly started abusing her verbally.
Madam Twumasiwaa admitted [In Twi] that “I replied him with insults and he started beating and slapping me mercilessly. He removed my dress, my braziers, underwear and even my panties. I was completely naked in front a huge crowd at the police station".
Asked whether she lodged a complaint against the said police officer, Madam Twumasiwaa said, she is not financially sound to litigate with a police officer, but threatens to deal with him in a spiritual realm.
She said she will curse the said police officer with the 'Antoa' deity and other gods because she believes they arbitrate for the needy in the society.
