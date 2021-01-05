Over 10 Heads of State to attend inauguration ceremony of Akufo-Addo - Ayorkor Botchway

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has announced that some twelve Heads of State will attend President Akufo-Addo's inauguration on January 7, 2020.
At a press briefing, Ms Botchway said a number of invitations have been sent around but so far 12 presidents have confirmed their attendance with more to do same in the coming days.
The countries whose Heads of State will be taking part in the ceremony include; Senegal, cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad, Liberia, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Benin, Niger.
READ ALSO: 6,000 security personnel to be deployed for swearing-in of President-elect
The others whose Foreign Ministers who be represented are Gambia, Nigeria, Gabon, Gambia, India, France.
The remaining representatives of countries also include the UK Minister for Africa, US Special Envoy, President of ECOWAS Commission, AU Commission Chairperson among others.
The Ghana Police Service has announced that some Six thousand security personnel to parliament for the inauguration of President-elect Akufo-Addo.
The Police in a news release said the security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied security agencies will provide security to ensure the protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the ceremonies.
"The Police Administration has put in place security measures for the inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Vice President-Elect, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Speakers and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2021 at Accra," the release said.
"Manpower Strength. Six thousand (6000) security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies will provide security to ensure protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies. This will be augmented by technology to ensure maximum security."
The release also stated that all VVIPs who will be present at the ceremony would be provided "close protection as appropriate" as part of a "conducive security environment" at the inauguration.