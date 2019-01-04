Owusu Bempah’s ‘attacker’ reports himself to police

One person has turned himself in as police continue investigations into an attack on the church premises of the Glorious Word Power Church by angry youth following death prophecies by its founder Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.
The suspect who is assisting in investigations reported to the police following a visit to the crime scene by the Accra Region Police Commander.
Greater Accra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP AfiaTenge confirmed this on Adom News Thursday.
She said the suspect voluntarily reported himself to the police as one of the irate youth who vandalized properties at the church of the renowned prophet.
DSP AfiaTenge said as an immediate measure, police personnel have been deployed to the church and residence of Rev. Owusu Bempah to avert any attack.
She also appealed for calm as the police investigate and bring the culprits to book.
Meanwhile, the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has blamed the man of God for making public the death predictions of the Islamic Cleric.
Personal assistant to the Chief Imam, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman though his intentions may be right, the medium chosen to communicate such a sensitive issue was wrong.
