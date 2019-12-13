Owusu, Lovelace-Johnson and Tokornoo approved by Parliament as Supreme Court Justices

The Parliament of Ghana has approved three Supreme Court Justice nominees.
The three Justices Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Gertrude Tokornoo earlier in the week appeared before the Appointments Committee of the house to be vetted.
The Committee recommended the approval of the three by consensus.
About the new Justices
Justice Mariama Owusu was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2006.
Before this elevation to the Supreme Court, she served as the President of the Ghana chapter for the International Association of Women Judges in 2014.
Justice Owusu also notably sat on the committee investigating allegations of corruption against the Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ), Lauretta Vivian Lamptey case as well as the trial suspects in the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama.
Justice Gertrude Tokornoo specialized in business law and construction law and was instrumental in the setting up of Fugar and co law firm.
She was appointed to the high court in 2004.