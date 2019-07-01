Palm wine tapper allegedly kills wife, son over infidelity

Kokofu, a farming community near Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region was thrown into a state of shock and disbelief early this morning when a 46-year-old palm wine tapper allegedly killed his 30-year-wife and one-year-old son.
Information gathered by the Daily Graphic indicates that Kwame Acheampong, the palm wine tapper had been accusing his 30-year-old wife, Akua Safia of cheating and as such did not consider the one-year-old Kwabena Seidu, as his son for a while now.
The Goaso District Police Commander, DSP Richard Hornuvo told the Daily Graphic that the incident happened about 6.20 am today.
He said police received a distress call at about 6:20 am this morning that Acheampong had murdered Safia and Seidu.
According to him, when the police proceeded to the crime scene, they found the bodies of the victims lying in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds on Safia while the throat of Asiedu had been slashed.
DSP Hornuvo explained that the suspect, who was attacked and injured by some members of the community was taken to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment.
He said Achampong had now been discharged and was in police custody to assist in investigations into the horrible murder of his wife and son.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Goaso Government mortuary awaiting an autopsy.
Source: Graphic.com.gh