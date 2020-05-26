Parliament debunks report of two MPs testing positive for COVID-19

Parliament has debunked claims that some of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Parliament in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said: “Parliament would like to state categorically that the results of the tests are not yet known and so the report by Starrfmonline is not true.”
The reports followed the directive by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye who last week said all MPs and staff of the House were expected to do a mandatory COVID-19 test.
690 samples were collected by health officials in Parliament following the directive.
Although the Parliament’s Medical Service Directorate said the results will not be made public, online media portal, starrfm.com.gh on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, reported that two MPs and 13 staff of Parliament had tested positive for Coronavirus.
In denying the report, Parliament urged starrfm.com.gh to retract and apologise for the public.
“Parliament would therefore like to urge Starrfmonline to withdraw the said report and update its audience with the relevant information to the effect that the results from the tests are unknown to Parliament,” Parliament noted in its statement.
