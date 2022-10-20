Parliament reconvenes October 25

Ghana’s Parliament will reconvene for the second session of the 8th Parliament on Tuesday, October 25.
This was announced in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo.
A total of 66 Bills are expected to be presented before the House.
These include Affirmation Action Bill 2022, Ghana Housing Authority Bill 2022, Minerals and Mining (Amendment) 2022.
Also the Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022 and the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill 2022 are going to be presented.
Eleven Bills are currently at the committee level.
Seven are Public Bills and four are Private Members bills.
They are the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Defence and Interior, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.