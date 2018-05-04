Parliament resumes on May 15

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye has announced that Parliament will return from recess on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
In a statement released on WednesdayMay 2, 2018, the Speaker notified the members of parliament that they are expected to report to the Parliament House at 10 am to commence the Second meeting of the Second session of the Seventh Parliament under the Fourth Republic.
Parliament took a recess on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Read the full statement below:
Notice of commencement of the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic.
In pursuance of standing order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon. Michael Aaron Oquaye, speaker of the parliament of Ghana, hereby give notice that the second meeting of the second session of the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, 15th May, 2018 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at parliament house, Accra.
Dated in the office of the speaker of parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 2nd day of May, 2018.