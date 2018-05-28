Parliament to set up Committee to address Petitions

Parliament will soon set up a Committee to address the Petitions of citizens under the revised standing orders currently being drafted, Majority leader Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu has hinted.
The Committee is expected to deal specifically with petitions forwarded to the House by citizens.
The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu who was speaking at a leadership meeting on strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive, he bemoaned the practice where Parliament received petitions but failed to address issues raised as unacceptable.
“When a petition is presented to the house, often times the Speaker will ask Majority Leader please can you go and meet the demonstrators or the petitioners, and that’s about the end of it. Nothing happens after that, and yet the people that we represent are the people who come to us that we are not happy with A, B or C, how do you resolve that for us but we take them, and we are not able to do anything about it. We must have a properly defined structure to deal with this,” he said.
The Programme, which brought together the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Ranking Members of the various parliamentary committees was also attended by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare as well as Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu.
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also explained that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was to serve as the interface between the Executive and the legislature to enhance governance.