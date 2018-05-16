Parliament unanimously approves Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has unanimously approved Cynthia Jane Naa Koshie Lamptey as Ghana's first Deputy Special Prosecutor.
She will assist Martin Amidu at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, the report on the vetting of Ms. Lamptey will be soon be ready and presented to the House for approval.
He dislosed this to journalists after the vetting of the nominee which took place on Wednesday, 16th May, 2016.
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey was nominated by President Akufo-Addo on April 26. She is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
Ms. Lamptey closely worked with her new boss Martin Amidu at the Attorney General’s Department in the late Atta Mills’s government.
She was part of the prosecution of businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome as well as the former National Service Scheme Executive Director, Alhaji Alhassan Imoro, who was charged for allegedly stealing GHS86.9 million.
By the statutes establishing the Office, the Deputy Special Prosecutor shall hold her office on the same terms and conditions of service as a Justice of the High Court except that the tenure of office shall be for a non-renewable tenure of seven years.