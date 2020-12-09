Parliamentary results have shown Ghanaians want NDC, NPP to work together - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo who has been re-elected says it's time the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come together to develop the nation.
Akufo-Addo giving his victory speech from his residence at Nima in Accra says though both parties have their differences, it is time they work together to ensure a better Ghana is achieved and that was shown through the parliamentary election.
"The Ghanaian people have through the results have made it loud and clear that the two parties the NPP and the NDC must work together especially in parliament for the good of the country. Now is the time irrespective of our political differences must work hard to put Ghana on the World map"
Results from the Parliamentary election shows the NPP with 136 seats and NDC also having 134, with one independent candidate and two outstanding
The President also said he has received congratulatory messages from some of his contenders.
Akufo-Addo has been given the nod to continue serving as Ghana’s President for the next four years.
Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, obtained 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama placed second, garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.
This was announced by the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa, today, December 9, 2020.
She said the figures exclude results from the Techiman South constituency.
Total valid votes cast, according to the Electoral Commission, was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.