Pay us by August 10, else face our wrath- UTAG threatens

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has given the government until Friday, August 10, to pay the book and research allowances due to its members, or its members will embark on a strike action.
After an emergency meeting on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, UTAG members were in favour of laying down their tools over the failure of the government to meet their demands.
UTAG earlier threatened a strike action due to government’s failure to pay them their 2017/2018 book and research allowances.
The ultimatum they gave elapsed on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
A statement signed by UTAG President, Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah stated,“we have received assurances from the government through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education of Finance and the Ministry of Education that payment would be made by Friday, 10th August”.
“If this promise is not honoured, the lecturers say they will strike”, the statement added.
Dr. Mensah said “the leadership of UTAG wants to take government by its word but if government reneges on its promise, then we would not be available in the lecture rooms by re-opening of public universities for the 2018/2019 Academic Year”.
“In the meantime, UTAG has urged restraint from its members and we are by this release urging all UTAG members to remain calm while leadership monitors the situation”, the statement said.
