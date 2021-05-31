PCI: An NGO to support Pastors and their families in the rural and deprived communities launched

Pastors Care Initiative, known as PCI for short, is an initiative founded by Rev. Clement and Rev. Mrs. Roseline Anchebah out of their personal experiences while serving as Pastors in Wa and raising many Pastors and assigning them to villages and deprived communities.
PCI has one main aim: rendering support to pastors and their families in rural and deprived communities, thus accelerating the spread of the gospel in these communities.
Although PCI has been in operation for 8 years (since 2013), it was officially launched on Saturday, 29th May, 2021, at the Empowerment Pastures, Ofankor.
Many people who believe in this vision of supporting Pastors and their families in the rural and deprived communities gathered at the venue to launch the organization.
Over the course of these 8 years, the number of pastors being supported by PCI has increased from a few Pastors in the Upper East Region to 380 Pastors and their families from 6 regions in Ghana.
Bishop Tackie Yaboi, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the Launch on Saturday was full of appreciation to the founders of PCI, he admonished and encouraged many more people to support this great vision.
In attendance were some beneficiary Pastors of PCI from the Eastern Region village of Duayeden near Nsawam. They shared testimonies of how two of them were at the verge of resigning from being Pastors out of the frustrations of ministry in the village but reconsidered their decision due to the timely support offered by PCI to them and their families.
Rev. Eastwood Anaba in a video message pledged his backing and that of Kingdom Agreement (KIA) to PCI. He was excited about the great work that PCI was doing in rural areas. He said that it is important that Christians do not leave any of our Soldiers to suffer and struggle without any help in life and that the support of PCI is one that raises feeble knees and strengthen the hands that hang down to do the work of God.
In a short documentary, beneficiary Pastors from all six(6) Regions from which PCI operates showed appreciation to the partners and donors of PCI and recounted how helpful the support from PCI has been to them and their families. Some of them said that through PCI, all the Pastors along the neighbouring villages have come together in unity and hold meetings fortnight to pray for PCI.
Mr. Bernard Koku Avle of Citi FM who was the host at the Launch was excited about the fact that through PCI, the prayer that Jesus prayed for the church in John 17:21 is being fulfilled.
The Board Chairman of PCI, Professor Joshua Abor who also happens to be the former dean of the University of Ghana Business School in a short address emphasized the need for Pastors and their families in the rural areas to be supported to enable them preach the gospel and win souls.
The Chairman for the launch, Mr. Patrick Anti, the managing director of Antis Limited, a company that deals in building materials in Accra recounted the numerous benefits and joy in supporting PCI. He further assured all that PCI has trustworthy personnel who will not misuse the funds that people give to the organization but will use it effectively for the cause of rural Pastors and their families.
Rev. Mrs. Roseline Anchebah, President of PCI, in her address at the Launch said that most pastors in rural and deprived communities are not there because of an assignment made by their headquarters; many are there because of a strong calling they have heeded to and are fulfilling with all that is within them. The support PCI renders is not for the churches of these beneficiaries Pastors, but for the Pastors (shepherds) and their families.
The goal, as mentioned earlier, is to provide the basic human needs of the families, and in some cases sponsor the education of their children as well. This has great effect thus ensuring comfort, which then pushes the message of the gospel a little further than before. PCI, in its bid to promote the welfare of its beneficiaries, has rolled out a host of activities, such as the Pastor’s Wives’ Summit and Empowerment Program, Educational Material Distribution Program called, “Back to School”, Annual Christmas Package Distribution among others. A little support, Rev. Mrs. Anchebah said, goes a long way to make sure that the Pastors are doing what God has called them to do.
The President, Rev. Mrs. Roseline Anchebah was full of appreciation to the partners who have made these 8 years possible for PCI. Some of them are; Derisco Limited, Antis Limited, Integrity gas, Edern Security, G7 Security, Glorious Child School Limited, Tipa Foundation and many members among the many denominations in the body of Christ have provided food items, educational materials, etc. to take care of PCI’s beneficiaries.
In a related development, Prophet Brian Amoateng, founder of iYes (International Youth Empowerment Summit), recently pledged his support, as well as that of his wife and church to advancing the cause of PCI. Like many of the other partners, his support will go a long way to help PCI to offer more support to it's beneficiaries.