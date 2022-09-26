Prime News Ghana

Phase 2 of Tamale Airport completed

By Vincent Ashitey
The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu has disclosed that the Tamale International Airport phase 2 project has been completed.

According to him, the project is awaiting President Akufo-Addo to commission it this year. He added that the terminal was designed for a passenger throughput of 400,000 annually.

He made this known at the meet Ministry of Information press briefing in Accra.

“The economic importance of the airport to the region cannot be overemphasised; suffice it to say that there is serious potential for investment in a maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) facility in the future for the West African sub-region.

“It could be a major hub for air cargo for the exportation of agricultural produce,” he said, adding: “It is on record that the airport can boast of the best tarmac in the country." 

The expansion works, costing $70 million, included the construction of a modern terminal building and other ancillary facilities such as a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, eight check-in desks, airline offices, commercial retail areas, a multi-purpose terminal for Hajj travel facilitation and a five-kilometre road network.

The airport also has a 350-capacity car park, a technical area, which includes a reservoir for potable water and firefighting, a sewage treatment plant, among other facilities.

Alhaji Shaibu also revealed that, a third phase of the airport project would include the expansion of the terminal, the car park and other auxiliary facilities.

 