Photos: GCMC staff protest suspension of CEO, Frances Essiam

Workers at the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company(GCMC), are protesting the suspension of the CEO, Mrs Frances Essiam by the Board of directors on Tuesday, 8th May, 2018.
The staff, who picketed at the premises of the GCMC on Wednesday, May 9 were clad in red apparel chanting, "No Frances, No work; we cannot afford to lose our jobs, we want Frances, she is doing a good work".
According to them, they were not aware of the main reason behind the suspension. They added that they, together with the CEO have been working towards the same goal, thus they don't understand why the Board has suspended her when she was appointed by the President.
Six of the nine-member board voted in favour of Frances Essiam’s suspension at a meeting held outside the premises of GCMC, yesterday, due to a lock-out on the orders of Frances Essiam, a situation that prevented staff of the company from gaining access to their offices when they turned up for work.
The Board had reportedly queried Frances Essiam over claims that she has mismanaged GCMC, and also awarded some contracts without the approval of the Board or the Energy Ministry.
A letter from the company’s Board had warned Frances Essiam to stay off the disbursement of a GH¢5million stimulus package sought by the government for the company.
The board also demanded answers from the CEO about why she ordered the sale of a disused machine belonging to the company.
She was thereafter restrained by the board from touching the GHS5m stimulus package secured for the company by the government.