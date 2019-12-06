Photos : Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor involved in an accident at Busunu

The Deputy chief of staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has been involved in a motor accident at Busunu, a suburb of West Gonja district in the Savannah Region.
Mr. Jinapor was reportedly returning to Damongo for the Region’s Farmers’ Day celebrations. However, upon reaching Busunu, one of the front tyres of his V8 burst which forced the vehicle to veer into the bush.
All four occupants, Samuel Abu Jinapor, his driver, aid and the bodyguard escaped unhurt.
An eyewitness told JoyNews’ that he and some others heard the crash while doing a data collection exercise at a neighbouring community.
He stated that he and others rushed to the scene to see the occupants come out of the vehicle.
“I asked the deputy chief of staff to let me pick him on my motorbike to a clinic but he said he was okay and only requested for water,” he added
The eyewitness said Mr Abu Jinapor was quite shaken by the accident hence they had to keep him company till the police came to the scene and carried them away.
This is the second accident the Deputy Chief of Staff has been met with within two months, on the same Damongo-Busunu road.
