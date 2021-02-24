Photos: Ghana receives 600k of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ghana has received some Six hundred thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII).
The vaccines arrived today February 24, 2021, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
This is the first batch of vaccines Ghana is expected to take out of a total of 2.4 million doses.
At the Airport to receive the vaccine was the Minister-Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.
Ghana is among 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Also the Information Minister-designate at a public engagement on Covid vaccination noted that government officials will publicly take doses of the Covid-19 vaccines before the mass vaccination exercise.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that this is to help demystify the public apprehension about the vaccines.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will, in March, begin the mass vaccination exercise with Covid-19 vaccines for selected segments of the population.