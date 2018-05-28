Photos: Heavy rain storm rips off over 100 houses

Teaching and learning activities have been halted at the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School and Sefwi Wiawso College of Education after their roofs were ripped off by a heavy rain storm on Sunday May 27, 2018.
Apart from this, court proceedings at the Sefwi High Court have also been halted since the court was affected by the heavy storm.
These national properties were part of over 100 houses at the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western Region on Sunday, May 27, 2018, whose roofs were ripped off by a heavy rainstorm on Sunday.
The affected buildings, include the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, Sefwi Wiawso College of Education and Sefwi High Court, was also the Sefwi Wiawso Palace.
Prime News Ghana’s visit to the court and the schools on Monday reveals students were hovering around coun ting their loses while litigants at the court were also stranded.
The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afraiyie and the Municipal Chief Executive, Louis Owusu Agyapong, visited the victims to ascertain the damage caused.
They told Prime News Ghana’s correspondent, Ama Nyarko Abronoma, that the cause of damages to these national properties is huge and it needs the assistants of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) immediately.
Dr. Afriyie gave the assurance that he will do everything possible to fix the problems.
Latest Ghana news from Prime News Ghana