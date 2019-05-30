Photos : Kwame Sefa Kayi presents incubator to 37 Military Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, Kwame Sefa Kayi has presented an incubator to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
The intervention has been designed as a support facility to promote child survival and development in Ghana. UNICEF Ghana data shows that an estimated 140,000 premature babies are born in Ghana every year.
Over 8,000 of these babies die before reaching a month old due to inadequate medical equipment at health facilities.
The Foundation’s project ''100'', therefore, took off in 2014 with the goal of raising funds to purchase a total of 100 incubators for health facilities across the country.
The foundation also aims at reducing the mortality rate of children born prematurely.
The award-winning media personality presented three incubators in April to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
Also, the foundation has presented nine incubators to hospitals in the Upper East and Upper West Regions. More incubators are expected to be donated across the country under its Project ‘100.’