Photos: One-week observation for murdered Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford

One week observation service for late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, MP Ekow Quansah Hayford, is currently underway at the School Kesim AstroTurf grounds at Mankessim.
Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.
A number of party bigwigs and other political leaders across Ghana are expected to be at the commemoration.
The family has announced that the final funeral rites will be held from the 27th to 29th of November.