Photos: Presiding member donates street lights to Sakumono Youth Football Club

The Sakumono Estates Holy Child Nursery School Park went alight with joyous celebration today when the Hon. Kwesi Poku Bosompem, the Presiding Member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly presented them with Four high luminous street lights.
The presentation of the street lights is in fulfillment of a promise he made to the football clubs when he met them a few weeks ago.
According to the youth, the park urgently needed to be fitted with the lights to enable them have extended playing hours and also to keep the park safe at all times.
Receiving the lights on behalf of the youth, Mr. Eugene Asiedu aka Multiman, an executive of the youth club thanked the PM for fulfilling his promise and pledged the support of the youth in assisting the PM achieve his goals for the community.