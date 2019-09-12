Photos : Ripped off roof force JHS students to study under sheds at Paanor

Junior High School Students of the Paanor Municipal Assembly School in the Ga South District of the Greater Accra Region have been forced out of their classroom to study under sheds.
Students of the School have been exposed to the harsh conditions of the weather after the roof of their school building was ripped off during a rainstorm.
The storm hit the area four (4)months ago causing severe havoc to the school building. Several appeals to authorities and non-governmental organisations to repair the buildings are yet to yield any results.
A visit to the school by PrimeNewsGhana showed how the students in JHS study under sheds and upper and lower classes merged due to the unavailability of classroom blocks.
The School was established by an individual in 1988 and was later owned and operated by the government.
The School currently has sixteen (16) teachers including 10 teaching staff, National Service personnel and NABCO recruits. About 50 students now have their classes under trees, at the mercy of the weather.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the headmaster of the School Emmanuel Asiedu said the issue has been communicated to the Municipal office for assistance but nothing is forthcoming
''There was a heavy rainstorm in June. After it had rained I came out and realized part of the structure has its roof ripped off. Immediately I reported to the PTA and SMC chairman. I further reported to the Municipal Assembly''
''A month later I had a call from some engineers from the municipal office to inspect the damages. They said the contract has been awarded to them and that very soon the damages will be fixed. The SMC also carried the issue to the MP of the area but nothing has been done''.
In view of this, he indicated that the Kindergarten 1& 2 classes have been combined. The Upper primary classes have been moved to occupy the Junior high School block and a temporary structure, which is a shed has been provided for the JHS students.
Again, the school is battling with furniture for both pupils and teachers. The teachers sit on plastic chairs and some pupils sit on broken chairs which are repaired annually by the school.
Broken furniture of the School
The headteacher thus called on the government through the district assembly and other benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the school since its affecting teaching and learning.
READ ALSO: We neglect rural education to our peril
Reacting to the issue, the Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), Mr Tetteh said the MP of the area deceived delegates to vote for her during the NDC parliamentary primaries by assuring to repair the ripped roof of the school
''Before the pupils vacated, the headmaster reported the issue to me and said he had written to the Municipal office to get things done. I contacted a NADMO coordinator in Ga South and assured he will come and have a look at the ripped roof and report to his superiors to fix this''.
''Also, during the NDC parliamentary primaries, the current MP Sophia Akuaku told us she will repair the ripped roof. She sent her driver to inspect the ripped roof. After winning the primaries, it was the end of it''.
He added that:'' the Education Ministry is not coming to our aid, NADMO has refused to come, the MP deceived us and thus convinced the people to vote for her. Since then, she has not been to the school to even see this for herself. As at now, we are stranded''.
Meanwhile, the Assembly Man of the area Abraham Misigil averred he is working for the assembly to come and fix the issue, and also putting in measures to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning for students and teachers of the school.
The current state of Paanor M/A School
READ ALSO: E/R: Pupils forced to use wood logs as chairs to study