PHOTOS: Sakumono District Police personnel host Presiding member

The Sakumono District Police Headquarters this morning hosted the Presiding Member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, the Honourable Kwesi Poku Bosompem at a breakfast meeting.
The purpose of the breakfast meeting was to acquaint officers and staff of the district police with the Presiding Member. The Presiding Member also used the breakfast meeting to present the Sakumono Police Station with a water dispenser.
Looking professional and neat in their uniforms, the police personnel welcomed the Presiding Member with decorum and a spirit of joie de vivre.
Addressing them, the Presiding Member commended them for their role in keeping the peace in communities under their care and jurisdiction. He noted that the Ghana Police Service as a whole played a key role in the success and outcome of the 2016 elections.
According to him, continuous peace, safety and security is the bedrock of national and local development. This makes the role of the police central in ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst members of the society.
The Presiding Member further stated that a nation and people serious about its wellbeing could not ignore the welfare of its security personnel, those individuals who risk their lives daily in protecting the rest of society.
He also urged them not to be intimidated in the course of performing their duties by public figures, politicians and prominent people in society.
He explained that the rule of law as enshrined in the 1992 Republican Constitution of Ghana placed enormous responsibility on the police as gatekeepers of the law and of individual rights and as protectors of the peace.
Concluding his speech, the Presiding Member declared his readiness to assist the Sakumono District Police in all their current and future undertakings.
Responding to the Presiding Member, Supt. Elizabeth Tiukubea Dankwa, the Sakumono District Police Commander, thanked the Presiding Member for making time to meet the staff of the Sakumono District Police Service.
She mentioned that such engagements with personnel are important since it boosts the morale of its gallant men and women. She added that it also adds to their sense of community inclusion since it makes them feel heard.
The service, she stated was not without its challenges especially in the area of logistics. She hoped the Presiding Member would use his influential position to assist them in that regard.
The staff of the district command also had the opportunity to express their views,concerns and suggestions during an open forum session.
Receiving the water dispenser on behalf of his men and women, Chief Inspector Collins A.K. Amankwah aka Action, Station Officer of the Sakumono Police Station, thanked the Presiding Member for his thoughtful gesture and entreated stakeholders in communities to see the police as partners in development and crime prevention.
The personnel dispersed amidst the cheerful singing of morale boosting songs.
Read also: Photos: Presiding member donates street lights to Sakumono Youth Football Club