Photos/ Video: 4th edition of Boots for Charity held successfully

The 4th edition of one of the biggest charity events in Ghana 'Boots for Charity' went down successfully yesterday November 30, 2019.
The event which was held at the Dzowulu Primary school saw celebrities like actress Bibi Bright, Radio personalities Naa Ashorkor, Tima Kumkum, Comedians Foster Romanus, Mr Eventuarry and Gospel singer Selina Boateng all doing short videos to support.
Actress Selly Galley, Movie Producer Albert Awere, Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana Shine Akiem Torsoo and Award-winning musician Gasmilla were present at the venue.
The event was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life who came to support the charity cause.
CEO of the Noble Hearts Foundation, Daniel Kobina Sampson expressed his gratitude to all for putting smiles on the faces of the little children.
He said their focus this year was reaching out to some Ghanaian prisoners.
"This year our focus and top priority is reaching out to some Ghanaian prisoners. So we will do some donations to them in December to wrap up on the PRISON BREAK EDITION of the Boots For Charity."
Boots for Charity is an annual event that is aimed at using football as the big platform to bring people together to raise funds to support charity.
This year's event saw children play football matches amongst themselves and the organizers spotted some talents which they aim at helping.
The event was sponsored by Miksi, Priceless Brothers Foundation , Gari Boutique and Home Health Consult.