PMMC boss Opare-Hammond has been confirmed dead

Mr Opare-Hammond, the Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has been confirmed dead.
He passed away on Friday, January 11 2019, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.
This was confirmed by Nana Boakye who is the National Youth Organizer of the NPP.
" I can confirm that the MD of PMMC has passed on, unfortunately, he travelled outside, came back and fell ill and was taken to the Airport clinic, his condition became worse and was rushed to Korle Bu where he did not survive,"
"An elephant has fallen, the party is bereaved and Ghana has also lost a gentleman," he told Joy News.
A news briefing early this morning indicated, though in a critical condition, he was responding to treatment.
Dr Kwadwo Opare-Hammond was appointed MD of the mineral trading firm in 2017.
Under his reign, the PMMC and the Ghana Royal Gold Limited Company entered into partnership to construct a state-owned gold refinery which is expected to create 1000 jobs in 2019.
In 2014, Dr Opare-Hammond was relieved of his post as Director of Finance and Administration of the New Patriotic Party following allegations of financial impropriety and disobedience to then National Chairman, Paul Afoko.
In 2004, he became the first Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency after the constituency was separated from the Ashaiman Constituency.
