Police arrest 12 persons over communal clashes in Chereponi district

By Vincent Ashitey
The police have picked up at least 12 persons on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 over their alleged involvement in communal clashes in the Chereponi district of the North-East Region.

The clashes led to the burning down of 16 houses and the killing of several livestock a month ago on July 25, 2022 in the Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities in the Chereponi District of the North-East Region.

The police said the suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation.

They will be arraigned in court on Thursday 25 August 2022.

 