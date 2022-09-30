Police arrest Chinese man who attacked Ghanaian employee with a knife in Takoradi

The Police have arrested a Chinese national for using an offensive weapon to cause harm to his Ghanaian co-worker at a construction site at Kweikuma suburb of Takoradi, in the Western Region.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck.
The victim has since been treated and discharged.
READ ALSO: At least 19 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education center
Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody assisting investigation and will be put before court on September 30, 2022, to face justice.