Police arrests Mama Gee

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has arrested Elizabeth Torgbor, popularly known as Mama Gee over the sale of products said to be good for sexual enhancement without approval from the FDA.
A statement signed and issued by the Chief Executive of the FDA, Mrs Delese A. A. Darko on Wednesday, July 10 said Mama Gee was arrested with the assistance of police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The FDA explained that the products Mama Gee has been propagating were good for sexual enhancement have not been approved by the FDA.
The statement said she was arrested at her shop at Madina in Accra near the Rawlings Park on Wednesday, July 10.