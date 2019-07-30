Pastor arrested for allegedly raping 3 women

The Asunafo South District police command in the Ahafo Region has arrested a 29-years- old man of God for allegedly raping three women.
The incident happened at Akrodie in the Asunafo North Municipality.
The pastor, Daniel Abisah aka OGYABOFO of Adom Power Ministry reportedly arrived at Akrodie on 22nd July 2019 for a crusade which attracted several worshipers including his three victims aged 19 and 20.
The pastor on separate occasions during the open-air crusade told each of his victims a bizarre life story that put fear into them to follow him to either his house or the guest house where he lodged.
To his first victim aged 19, the pastor told her the grandmother put on her waist spiritual beads which is hindering her progress in life.
Daniel Abisah ordered her to come to him wearing a straight dress so that whatever that was troubling her would be exorcised. He ended up, allegedly, having sexual intercourse with her and threatened that if she tells anybody he will write her name on a candle and burn it, which will mean her death.
The second victim who needed a child was told by the pastor that the one who bathed her as a baby inserted some bad omen into her womb making it difficult for her to bear a child.
The third victim was also informed that her uncle slept with her aunty, and had to undergo purification to safeguard her future.
The Asunafo South District Police Commander, ASP Lawrence Adombire who confirmed the arrest to 3 FM said the suspect had succeeded in luring more women into this mess but some feel embarrassed to file a report.
