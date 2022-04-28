Police begin investigations into death of officer who allegedly shot himself

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the death of an officer who allegedly shot himself on duty at a facility under renovation on the Graphic Road in Accra.
According to the police, in line with their standard procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident.
According to reports, the young police officer was within the premises walking about and later decided to use the washroom.
Workers within the premises say they only noticed something had gone wrong when police officers started trooping to the premises.
Reports said he was found dead in the washroom.
The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Seidu Iddi, said it was too early to determine the cause of death.
“Certainly, it has been confirmed a police officer has passed on, but for now we cannot say the cause of death. It could be an accident or otherwise. Investigations will establish the cause of death.”