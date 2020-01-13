Police interdicts officer who shot football fan in Kumasi

Police in the Ashanti Region has interdicted the police officer who allegedly shot and injured a football fan at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend.
The interdiction, according to Regional Police Command, will be in force until the investigation into the matter is concluded.
A statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the Command takes a serious view of the incident and has subsequently commenced an investigation.
The statement added that any person who has information, pictures or videos on the incident should send them to through to 0244288019 to assist with the investigations.
The incident happened after Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.
A defeat that has ended their perfect start to the 2019/20 season following their wins against Eleven Wonders and Legon Cities respectively.
Statement below :