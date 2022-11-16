Police investigate shooting incident at Kenyasi

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.
According to the Police, as the investigation proceeds, any culprit found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.
One person was killed while four others were severely injured in a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022.
According to the Police, “some members of the community went on rampage in the town, causing destruction to two vehicles.”
“Police have intensified law, order and security operations in the area and calm has since been restored,” the Police added.