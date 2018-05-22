Police-Military clash: Defence & Interior Ministers to face Parliament on Tuesday

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, are expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to answer questions on the recent bloody clash between some police and military personnel in Tamale of the Northern Region.
The two are expected to brief the House on the security situation in the Northern Region and how they have been able to solve the situation.
The incident led to some eight police officers sustaining injuries.
The free-for-all brawl between some military men and police personnel on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, followed an attempt by military personnel to escape from police custody after returning from court.
He took to his heels and other military officers prevented police personnel on duty from re-arresting him, resulting in the scuffle.
Some of the military men beat up any police officer they identified. They also attacked police officers stationed at various banks.
Due to this, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, summoned the two Ministers who have direct supervision over the two institutions, to appear before the Legislature and properly brief the House on what caused the confrontation.