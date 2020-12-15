Police warn against unlawful demonstrations

The Ghana Police Service has issued a warning against unlawful demonstrations in the country.
This follows a nationwide plan demonstration by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are protesting against the results of the 2020 election.
The Police administration in a statement said: The Public Order Act places an obligation on persons who desire to hold demonstrations or special events to give notice to the Police of such intention in a period of not less than five days before the date of the event. It also obliges participants to obey the directions of the police officers safeguarding the proper movement of the other vehicles and generally maintaining order"