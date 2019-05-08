Poor infrastructure: Women suffer the most-Statistical Service

The Principal Statistician at the Ghana Statistical Service, Bernice Serwaa Boadu says the government need to prioritize infrastructure development in the country to enable women to engage in more productive activities.
Speaking to Citi FM on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the Statistical Service under the theme "Macroeconomic and Microeconomic aspects of policy interventions to reduce the burden of unpaid activities", Bernice Serwaa Boadu said most women engage in unpaid jobs which is not helping the growth of women and the country as well.
According to her, the government must pay more attention to the construction of roads and early childhood centres to take off the burden of looking after kids from women for them to do productive things that will positively contribute to the growth of the nation.
"The thing about unpaid work is that when the women spent more time doing unpaid work they are not able to have the opportunity of getting paid works.........they spend more time doing unpaid works like the cooking taking care of children and other things so if there are physical infrastructures or social infrastructures like good roads, building for creche and other things then the woman can send the child to creche so that the woman can have the opportunity of looking for paid jobs."
