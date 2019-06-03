Porno boys operating in Tamale

A pornographic syndicate operating within the Tamale metropolis is said to be taking advantage of the vulnerability of some female tertiary students to exploit them.
The syndicate comprises young cyber fraudsters popularly known as “Sakawa boys" and their alleged conspirators, who are pursuing Information Technology (IT) studies in some tertiary institutions.
They operate by luring female students into relationships with the promise of marrying them, but end up taking nude pictures and videos of them to sell to pornographic sites outside the country.
Recent nude pictures and videos of two female students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have since gone viral on social media.
Narrations
Some students of the university, who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, said members of the syndicate, realising the vulnerability of some of the female students, showered money and gifts on them.
After they had won their hearts, they took nude pictures and videos of the students and sold them to the pornographic sites without the knowledge of their victims.
“The modus operandi of members of the syndicate is that they target pretty but poor female students whom they shower cash and other goodies on to accept their proposals.
They promise to support them complete their respective courses but end up exploiting them sexually,” the students claimed.
According to them, the Sakawa boys were in league with some alleged IT students and the former often came to campus to take them out.
They confirmed that the pictures and videos on circulation were actually students of the university but refused to declare their identities.
They expressed pity and sympathy for the victims and advised other students to be wary of such men who thronged the campus to lavish goodies and monies on them.
Recall
It will be recalled that in 2014, a resident of Tamale, based in Canada, allegedly leaked sex tapes of ladies, most of whom were students.
The tapes were later known as "The Tamale Sex Tape."
Their circulation on social media platforms was shocking and angered residents of Tamale and Ghanaians in general.
The practice was also condemned by chiefs, opinion and religious leaders in the area.
That led to the alleged mastermind, Kamil Abu Wemah, being declared persona non grata in the metropolis.
Wemah, however, escaped the clutches of the law by returning to Canada.
Source: Graphic Online