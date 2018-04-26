Portions of Mallam Junction road to be closed for 50 days

Portions of the Mallam Junction road will be closed for a 50 day work on the 500 metre double cell culvert to reduce the perennial flooding on that stretch.
Engineers working on the road have announced that the work which will begin from Monday April 30, 2018 for major drainage work on the road has been necessitated by the flooding on the Mallam Junction section of the N1 Highway which renders the road impassable when it rains.
Residents have blamed the state of the road and the resulting flood on a Total Filling station which they say was built on the waterway.
Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, the Sanitary Engineer at the AMA Sanitation and Water Project, Gabriel Engman, said that the work will disrupt the flow of traffic as motorists, pedestrians and other road users would spend additional travel time.
He said, "phase one would be completed in 12 days, while stages two and three take 13 and 15 days.
"Put together the project should be completed in 40 days but unforseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days", he said.
"The three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam Junction would be diverted when work begins next week", he added.
According to Gabriel Engman, the GHS6 million project is funded by the World Bank and is being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).
Sign posts have in the meantime been installed on the stretch to indicate diversion routes to drivers.