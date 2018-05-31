Power cut: GCD Hospital indebted to the tune of GH¢76,202

Great Consolidated Diamond (GCD) Hospital at Akwatia in Eastern Region which is currently depending on a generator to provide electricity is indebted to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the tune of GHS76,202.71, Prime News Ghana’s investigation has revealed.
Health delivery to patients at the GCD Hospital at Akwatia on Monday, May 28, 2018, was marred after the ECG cut the power supply to the hospital.
As a result of the power cut, dead bodies at the hospital’s morgue started going bad since Monday, May 28, 2018.
Nurses and doctors at the hospital after the power cut relied on torch lights, lights on their mobile phones and candles to attend to patients who are on admissions during the night.
The hospital serves hundreds of patients from towns and cities such as Akim Oda, Akwatia, Boadua, Asamankese, Kade, Swedru, among others.
Moment after Prime News Ghana broke the news of the dire situation at the hospital, management rebutted, saying, the power cut was as a result of a technical fault. However, Prime News Ghana's investigations of the claims by the General Manager of GCD Hospital, Immanuel Kofi Akye, reveals the hospital is indebted to the ECG tune of GHS76,202.71.
The ECG's Customer Transaction report on GCD Hospital revealed the Manager of the facility, Immanuel Kofi Akye, was economical with the truth of ‘technical fault’ claims.
The ECG Customer Transaction report on GCD Hospital intercepted by Prime News Ghana indicates the facility owes the ECG to the tune of GHS76,202.71.
When Prime News Ghana visited the hospital at Akwatia, the Out-Patients Department (OPD) was virtually empty, with nurses on duty sitting idle while some wards were half full.
Prime News Ghana source at the hospital indicated they had electricity through the generator but our checks revealed that there was a schedule as to what time should the generator be put on what time should it be put off.
A source at the hospital told Prime News Ghana that the generator is put on between the hours of 6am - 2pm and put off, and put on again between the hours of 6pm-10pm and put off again.
The Administrator of the Hospital, one Mr. Asamoah, refused to speak to the issue because he claimed the General Manager of GCD Hospital, Immanuel Kofi Akye, has not given him the permission to speak to the media.
The General Manager Akye, at the time of our visit, was in Accra to defend himself in court over a wrongful dismissal of a staff from the hospital.