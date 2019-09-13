Prampram: Father, mother and son shot, burnt by unknown assailants

A family of three consisting of a man, his wife and son have been allegedly shot and burnt at Tsopoli near Prampram in the Greater Accra region.
The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Friday, September 13, 2019.
According to reports the man, wife and their three-year-old child, were returning home from work when they were ambushed by the assailants.
The Prampram Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dodzi Hlordzi, speaking to Adom FM said the deceased, Quao Omar, a 50-year-old livestock farmer was going to fetch water at Saglemi when the assailants shot him in a bush.
ACP Hlordzi said his wife, Dally Tetteh, 40, and their three-year-old boy were shot before being set on fire.
“When we got to the scene, we saw three bullet shells near their vehicle which had the charred bodies,” he added.
He said the bodies have been sent to the Police Hospital morgue pending investigations.
ACP Hlordzi speaking on the Joy Midday news said they have not arrested any suspects for now but have picked information that suggests that the man and his family may have been murdered over a land dispute.
Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, said he was shocked at the incident as the area is known to be peaceful.
“I’m shocked because I use that route every day; it is my village and such a thing has never happened before,” he bemoaned.
The Ningo-Prampram DCE appealed to the residents to remain calm as they investigate to bring the culprits to book.
