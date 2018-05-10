Pres Akufo-Addo on a week-long vacation

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday May 9, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom (UK) on a week-long vacation.
This is his first time since he was sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017. He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, and copied to Prime News on Thursday said “whilst away, the President will honour two public engagements”.
“On Friday, 11th May, 2018, he will speak at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme “Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action. He will on Saturday, 12th May, 2018, deliver the keynote address at the London Business School’s Africa Business Summit”.
The statement said “on 13th May, 2018, the President will also take the opportunity of his vacation to attend the Anglican confirmation ceremony of his grandson, Louis, at his old school, Lancing College, in Sussex”.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 16th May, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.
Latest Ghana new from Prime News Ghana