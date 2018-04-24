Jubilee House funded my campaign- NPP Greater Accra Chairman

The newly-elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom has said that the Presidency supported him financially in his campaign which led to his victory over the weekend.
Responding to questions from Citi FM's Umaru Sanda Amadu on Monday, the NPP Regional chairman affirmed that he enjoyed some financial support from the seat of Presidency.
Asked “if he enjoyed Jubilee House support”, he replied: “Yes. I did… Yes … They supported me. Yes. I had support from them… They called me and encouraged me… They gave me money.” He revealed.
Asked if “they” really gave him money, he said, “Yes, they gave me money”.
“You mean Jubilee House gave you money?”, the interviewer asked again. “They gave me money, yeah”, came the response.
He however did not disclose the amount, but quickly retorted "The money may have come from individual contribution … I mean whatever it is. I have support from Jubilee House. Even if they gave me GH¢1, it is still money".
The new NPP chairman mentioned at the latter part of the interview that he financed 90% of his campaign from his own pocket.
Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom over the weekend beat Mr Alfred Boye and Archibold Cobbina to become the ruling party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman. He polled 276 votes as against 269 votes for Alfred Boye and 66 votes for Archibold Cobbina.