President Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of Western Region

President Akufo-Addo will today (June 8), begin a three-day tour of the Western Region as part of his regional tours.
Areas the President will visit include Sefwi Wiawso, Amenfi East, Amenfi-West, Nzema East and Ellembelle.
He is expected to cut the sod for the construction of a 30km road from Asankragwa to Kordjokrom and also inspect works on the sea Defense wall at Ahanta.
Activities Of The President
• Day one of the President’s tour will see him cut the sod for the construction of the 24.3 kilometer Kojina-Chirano-Etwebo Akoti road.
• He will also launch the Ghana Agriculture Census.
•President Akufo-Addo is also expected to meet with Chiefs from Sefwi-Wiawso, Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai, Juaboso, Bia East, Bia West, Beodi, Akontombra and Suaman.
• On Saturday, 9th June, the President will cut the sod for the construction of the 30km road stretching from Asankragua to Fordjokrom; interact with Chiefs from Amenfi East, Amenfi Central, Aowin and Amenfi West; and end the day with a meeting with chiefs from Prestea Huni-Valley, Tarkwa Nsuem, Mpohor and Wassa East.
•On the final day of his 3-day tour, the President will inspect ongoing construction works on the Sea Defense Wall at Dixcove; cut the sod for the construction of a 16km road from Kejibir to Mpohor at Mpohor; inspect the ongoing Port Expansion Project at Takoradi; and address a durbar of chiefs from Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Kwesimintsim, Efia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Shama at Agona Nkwanta.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Accra later on Sunday, 10th June 2018.