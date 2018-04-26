President Akufo-Addo leaves for US to attend SDG's event

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday April 26, 2018, left Ghana for the United States of America, to attend an event to mark the achievement of the Qatar Foundation's commitment to enroll ten million children to receive quality primary school education.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin revealed that the President will also deliver the keynote address at the 27th Annual Africa Peace Award.
The President will also launch the African Peace Fellows Programme at the California State University, Sacramento.
The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, as well as officials from the Presidency and Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The president is expected to return to Ghana on Monday, 30th April, 2018.
In his absence however, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act as the President in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution.