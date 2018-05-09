President Akufo-Addo suspends 4 High Court Justices

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has suspended four High Court Justices following allegations of bribery and corruption as contained in a petition submitted by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2015.
The decision was taken Tuesday, 8 May, 2018, on the advice of the Judicial Council, in accordance with Article 146 (10) (b) of the Constitution.
The four Justices who have been suspended include: Mr. Justice Uuter Paul Dery, Mr. Justice Mustapha Logoh, Mr. Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo and Mr. Justice Charles Quist.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency indicates that President Akufo-Addo by letter, dated Tuesday, 8 May, 2018, notified each of the four Justices of the decision.
"The suspension follows the establishment of a prima facie case against the four Justices, by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged acts of bribery and corruption against certain persons, including the four Justices, as contained in the 29th August, 2015 petition of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas.", the statement read.
Three of the suspended justices filed a suit at the Supreme Court two weeks ago, asking it to nullify the supposed prima facie case that was established against them.
The four were part of the 12 High Court judges captured by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in audio and video recordings in 2015, which allegedly showed them collecting bribes from litigants to pervert the course of justice.