Press release announcing reopening of schools fake - GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged the public to disregard reports announcing reopening of schools.
The report which was circulating on social media announced reponing dates for Senior High and Junior High school students.
It indicated that schools for all these categories of students will reopen on September 6, 2020, but the GES has rubbished the report.
Last week, Minister for Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh inaugurated a 10-member committee to outline safety precautions for the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector.
Chaired by former Education Minister, Professor Dominic Fobih, members of the committee were made up of representatives from the Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, private school sector, parents, and the Ministry of Education.
President Akufo-Addo said the debate on when schools across the country will reopen calls for more deliberations and subsequently tasked the Ministry of Education to continue to engage “the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all relevant stakeholders to conclude discussions on the modalities surrounding the reopening of our pre-tertiary schools.”
Thus, the members of the committee are expected to submit their recommendations to the Education Minister by September 21, for onward submission to the President.