Prez. Akufo-Addo expected to address Ghanaians tonight as COVID-19 cases rise sharply

President Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight June 14, 2020.
The confirmation was made by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Twitter.
This would be the President’s 11th address since the pandemic was first recorded in the country.
Ghana’s case count has risen by more than 1,000 over a period of one week, fuelling suggestions that the spike may be due to a failure to adhere to safety protocols.
The President in his last address eased some restrictions on public gathering making it possible for churches and mosques to operate while observing the recommended protocols he highlighted.
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 11,422, according to the Ghana Health Service’s update on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The Greater Accra Region is leading with 6,997 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 2,021 cases.
The President’s address will be delivered a day after it emerged that the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu had tested positive for Coronavirus.