Privileges Committee considers suspending Kennedy Agyapong

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has recommended to the House to determine whether a suspension should be given to the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over purported contemptuous comments against Parliament and the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.
Kennedy Agyapong, who was hauled before the Privileges Committee for suggesting Parliament is "cheap" and "useless" for appointing Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Majority leader, rendered an apology to Parliament after tapes of the incidence were replayed to him during the sitting.
He, however, denied saying that Parliament was useless, explaining that he was angered by the negative things people were saying about his criticism of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 video.
The committee in its latest report has revealed that a vote was cast to determine which sanction should be imposed on the MP.
The vote resulted in a split ballot, following which the Committee has recommended to Parliament to make the final decision in determining whether a reprimand or a suspension should be imposed on Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.
Part of the report read, “The Committee noted the apology rendered by the Member and therefore did not consider expulsion as a sanction to be imposed. The Committee was however in favour of either a reprimand or a suspension. After extensive deliberations, the Committee put the two options to a vote. Out of a total membership of thirty-one (31), twenty (20) Members were present at the time of the voting. Ten (10) Members voted in favour of reprimand as a sanction and ten (10) Members voted in favour of suspension as a sanction. In view of the split ballot, the Committee recommends to the House to determine which of the two sanctions to be imposed on the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong”.
If Parliament approves a suspension of the MP, it will only be for a short period. Meanwhile, the MP has disclosed that he will not seek a new term in the 2020 elections.
