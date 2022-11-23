Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah appointed new CEO of KATH

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah as the new CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region.
His appointment took effect on November 8, 2022.
This appears to have settled ongoing protest at the health facility over who succeeds Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso who retired early this month.
Staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had earlier served notice that they will reject any appointment of non-permanent staff of the Hospital as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
This followed speculations within the premier hospital that the President in consultation with Ashanti Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering announcing the appointment of Prof. Okyere Addai Mensah as a successor to the retired CEO Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso.
The said notice from the staff read: “No KATH staff, No CEO; We are capable of managing our own affairs
Profile of Addai-Mensah
Otchere Addai-Mensah is an associate professor of Haematology and Immunology at the Department of Medical Diagnostics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences in College of Health Sciences. He is the Deputy Director, Student Affairs and the President of the University Teachers’ Association, KNUST.
He is a trained medical doctor, and holds a BSc in Human Biology and an MBChB from the School of Medical Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), an MSc. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Westminster in London-UK, and a PhD. in Immunology and Biotechnology from the prestigious RWTH University in Aachen, Germany.
He has undertaken courses in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmaco-epidemiology from the University of Bordeaux in France, and completed the taught component of an MBA programme in Strategic Management.
He previously worked as a researcher in the Pharmaceutical Product Development Department at the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology in Germany, and as a Resident in the Departments of Internal Medicine and Pathology at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.
He is a member of the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council Ghana. He is the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, KNUST branch, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance, and a member of both the British Society of Immunology and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).
He has in the past held both local and national positions like national vice president of UTAG, national spokesperson of the Junior Doctors Association, secretary to the Ghana Medical Association (Ashanti Division), member of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Medical Association, and a member of the Ashanti Region Prisons Council.
Addai-Mensah has extensive experience in scientific research and general management, and has a number of publications in reputable peerreviewed journals to his credit. His research interests are in Haematology, Immunology, Transfusion Medicine Infectious Diseases, Malariology, Biomedical Sciences, Immuno-epidemiology, and Global Health.
He is married to Evelyn. They have three adorable kids Naana, Nabee and Nana Akoma.
He plays tennis in his free time. In his university days, he was part of the university’s football team in 1998 and represented the university as one of three scrabble players in 1997/1998.